Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is batting .256 with nine doubles, seven home runs and five walks.
- In 22 of 35 games this season (62.9%) Bethancourt has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- In 20.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Bethancourt has an RBI in 10 of 35 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 16 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|.234
|AVG
|.219
|.280
|OBP
|.257
|.511
|SLG
|.531
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|6
|15/3
|K/BB
|8/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.7%)
|12 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- The Cubs will send Hendricks (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
