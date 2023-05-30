After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Kyle Hendricks) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Francisco Mejía? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia has six doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .195.

Mejia has gotten a hit in 11 of 24 games this season (45.8%), including three multi-hit games (12.5%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 24 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Mejia has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in nine games this season (37.5%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .207 AVG .192 .281 OBP .241 .310 SLG .346 3 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 10/3 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 10 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings