Harold Ramirez -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 113 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .295 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 10 walks.

Ramirez has picked up a hit in 27 of 42 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (19.0%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has had an RBI in 16 games this season (38.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 of 42 games (45.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .351 AVG .268 .422 OBP .302 .737 SLG .341 11 XBH 1 5 HR 1 14 RBI 1 17/6 K/BB 5/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 15 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%) 13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings