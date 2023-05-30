Harold Ramirez -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 113 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is hitting .295 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 10 walks.
  • Ramirez has picked up a hit in 27 of 42 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
  • Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (19.0%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ramirez has had an RBI in 16 games this season (38.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 19 of 42 games (45.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 10
.351 AVG .268
.422 OBP .302
.737 SLG .341
11 XBH 1
5 HR 1
14 RBI 1
17/6 K/BB 5/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 15
16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%)
8 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%)
13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Cubs' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
  • Hendricks (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
