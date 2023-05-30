Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Isaac Paredes -- with an on-base percentage of .297 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the Dodgers.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .282 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 11 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
- Paredes will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with two homers in his last outings.
- Paredes has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 14.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.7% of his games this year, Paredes has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 41.7% of his games this season (20 of 48), he has scored, and in seven of those games (14.6%) he has scored more than once.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.250
|AVG
|.259
|.348
|OBP
|.286
|.383
|SLG
|.463
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|9
|8/6
|K/BB
|15/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|21
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (66.7%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (38.1%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (42.9%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 51 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Hendricks (0-1) pitches for the Cubs to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
