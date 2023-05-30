Isaac Paredes -- with an on-base percentage of .297 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the Dodgers.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .282 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 11 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

Paredes will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with two homers in his last outings.

Paredes has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has gone deep in 14.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.7% of his games this year, Paredes has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 41.7% of his games this season (20 of 48), he has scored, and in seven of those games (14.6%) he has scored more than once.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .250 AVG .259 .348 OBP .286 .383 SLG .463 4 XBH 7 2 HR 2 12 RBI 9 8/6 K/BB 15/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 21 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (38.1%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

