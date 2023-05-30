Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Siri -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has four doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks while hitting .243.
- Siri has gotten a hit in 20 of 31 games this year (64.5%), with more than one hit on five occasions (16.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 29.0% of his games this year, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Siri has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (45.2%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (19.4%).
- He has scored in 17 games this year (54.8%), including multiple runs in four games.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|.219
|AVG
|.190
|.297
|OBP
|.217
|.438
|SLG
|.429
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/1
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|12
|13 (68.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (33.3%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- Hendricks (0-1) takes the mound for the Cubs to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
