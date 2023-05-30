Jose Siri -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has four doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks while hitting .243.

Siri has gotten a hit in 20 of 31 games this year (64.5%), with more than one hit on five occasions (16.1%).

He has hit a home run in 29.0% of his games this year, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.

Siri has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (45.2%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (19.4%).

He has scored in 17 games this year (54.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 .219 AVG .190 .297 OBP .217 .438 SLG .429 3 XBH 3 2 HR 1 7 RBI 4 11/4 K/BB 9/1 3 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 12 13 (68.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

