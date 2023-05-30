Jose Siri -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)



Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri has four doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks while hitting .243.
  • Siri has gotten a hit in 20 of 31 games this year (64.5%), with more than one hit on five occasions (16.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in 29.0% of his games this year, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Siri has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (45.2%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (19.4%).
  • He has scored in 17 games this year (54.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
.219 AVG .190
.297 OBP .217
.438 SLG .429
3 XBH 3
2 HR 1
7 RBI 4
11/4 K/BB 9/1
3 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 12
13 (68.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%)
8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
  • Hendricks (0-1) takes the mound for the Cubs to make his second start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
