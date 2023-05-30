Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks while batting .301.
- In 68.2% of his 44 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games this year, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (22 of 44), he has scored, and in six of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|.255
|AVG
|.370
|.309
|OBP
|.431
|.490
|SLG
|.717
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|11
|15/4
|K/BB
|9/5
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (71.4%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (42.9%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (71.4%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (38.1%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (57.1%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- The Cubs are sending Hendricks (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
