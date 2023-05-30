Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Luke Raley (.619 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .250 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks.
- Raley has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games this season, and 7.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Raley has had an RBI in 12 games this year (28.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (35.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.175
|AVG
|.341
|.250
|OBP
|.388
|.350
|SLG
|.841
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|7
|4
|RBI
|13
|17/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|19
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (57.9%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (31.6%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (26.3%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (31.6%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 51 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Hendricks (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his second this season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
