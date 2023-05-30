Rays vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (39-17) going head to head against the Chicago Cubs (23-30) at 8:05 PM ET (on May 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 8-7 win for the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Rays will call on Shane McClanahan (8-0) against the Cubs and Kyle Hendricks (0-1).
Rays vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rays vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 8, Cubs 7.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Cubs Player Props
|How to Watch Rays vs Cubs
|Rays vs Cubs Odds
Rays Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rays have a record of 5-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over nine times.
- The Rays have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Rays have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 35 (72.9%) of those contests.
- Tampa Bay has been at least -200 moneyline favorites 12 times this season and won each of those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.
- Tampa Bay has scored the most runs (335) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rays' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 25
|Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Zach Eflin vs Alek Manoah
|May 26
|Dodgers
|W 9-3
|Jalen Beeks vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 27
|Dodgers
|L 6-5
|Tyler Glasnow vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 28
|Dodgers
|W 11-10
|Josh Fleming vs Gavin Stone
|May 29
|@ Cubs
|L 1-0
|Taj Bradley vs Marcus Stroman
|May 30
|@ Cubs
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Kyle Hendricks
|May 31
|@ Cubs
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Justin Steele
|June 2
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 3
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Tanner Houck
|June 3
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Taj Bradley vs TBA
|June 4
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Brayan Bello
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.