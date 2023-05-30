Tuesday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (39-17) going head to head against the Chicago Cubs (23-30) at 8:05 PM ET (on May 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 8-7 win for the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Rays will call on Shane McClanahan (8-0) against the Cubs and Kyle Hendricks (0-1).

Rays vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rays vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 8, Cubs 7.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rays have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over nine times.

The Rays have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rays have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 35 (72.9%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay has been at least -200 moneyline favorites 12 times this season and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

Tampa Bay has scored the most runs (335) in baseball so far this year.

The Rays' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Schedule