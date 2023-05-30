The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel hit the field at Wrigley Field against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs +165 moneyline odds to win.

Rays vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -200 +165 - - - - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over once.

The Rays have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 35 of the 48 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (72.9%).

Tampa Bay has played in 12 games as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter and won them all.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 34 times this season for a 34-19-3 record against the over/under.

The Rays have a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season (covering 85.7% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-6 13-11 17-8 22-9 31-14 8-3

