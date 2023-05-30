Rays vs. Cubs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel hit the field at Wrigley Field against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.
Oddsmakers list the Rays as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs +165 moneyline odds to win.
Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rays vs. Cubs Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-200
|+165
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- The Rays have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over once.
- The Rays have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have won 35 of the 48 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (72.9%).
- Tampa Bay has played in 12 games as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter and won them all.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 66.7%.
- Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 34 times this season for a 34-19-3 record against the over/under.
- The Rays have a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season (covering 85.7% of the time).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|26-6
|13-11
|17-8
|22-9
|31-14
|8-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.