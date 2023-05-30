How to Watch the Rays vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz and Dansby Swanson will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.
Rays vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Explore More About This Game
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays average 1.8 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 101 home runs in total.
- Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .493 slugging percentage.
- The Rays have the second-best batting average in the majors (.270).
- Tampa Bay is the highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging six runs per game (335 total).
- The Rays are the top team in MLB play this season with a .345 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 15 average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay's 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.215).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays will send Shane McClanahan (8-0) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 8-0 with a 1.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the lefty threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- McClanahan is aiming for his third quality start in a row.
- McClanahan will look to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per outing).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/25/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Alek Manoah
|5/26/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-3
|Home
|Jalen Beeks
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/27/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-5
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/28/2023
|Dodgers
|W 11-10
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Gavin Stone
|5/29/2023
|Cubs
|L 1-0
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Marcus Stroman
|5/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Kyle Hendricks
|5/31/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Justin Steele
|6/2/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/3/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Josh Fleming
|Tanner Houck
|6/3/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|-
|6/4/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Brayan Bello
