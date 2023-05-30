Yandy Diaz and Dansby Swanson will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Rays vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays average 1.8 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 101 home runs in total.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .493 slugging percentage.

The Rays have the second-best batting average in the majors (.270).

Tampa Bay is the highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging six runs per game (335 total).

The Rays are the top team in MLB play this season with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 15 average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Tampa Bay's 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.215).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will send Shane McClanahan (8-0) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 8-0 with a 1.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the lefty threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

McClanahan is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

McClanahan will look to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per outing).

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/25/2023 Blue Jays W 6-3 Home Zach Eflin Alek Manoah 5/26/2023 Dodgers W 9-3 Home Jalen Beeks Noah Syndergaard 5/27/2023 Dodgers L 6-5 Home Tyler Glasnow Clayton Kershaw 5/28/2023 Dodgers W 11-10 Home Josh Fleming Gavin Stone 5/29/2023 Cubs L 1-0 Away Taj Bradley Marcus Stroman 5/30/2023 Cubs - Away Shane McClanahan Kyle Hendricks 5/31/2023 Cubs - Away Zach Eflin Justin Steele 6/2/2023 Red Sox - Away Tyler Glasnow Garrett Whitlock 6/3/2023 Red Sox - Away Josh Fleming Tanner Houck 6/3/2023 Red Sox - Away Taj Bradley - 6/4/2023 Red Sox - Away Taj Bradley Brayan Bello

