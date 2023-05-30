When the Tampa Bay Rays (39-17) and Chicago Cubs (23-30) face off at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, May 30, Shane McClanahan will get the call for the Rays, while the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks to the mound. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rays are -200 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cubs (+165). The contest's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (8-0, 1.97 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (0-1, 6.23 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rays versus Cubs game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rays (-200) in this matchup, means that you think the Rays will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.00 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Yandy Díaz hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rays vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 35 out of the 48 games, or 72.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have played 12 times as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 5-3 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total nine times.

The Cubs have been victorious in 10, or 41.7%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Rays vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Wander Franco 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Jose Siri 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rays, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -250 - 1st

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.