Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Wander Franco, Nico Hoerner and others in the Tampa Bay Rays-Chicago Cubs matchup at Wrigley Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rays vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -154)

McClanahan Stats

Shane McClanahan (8-0) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 12th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

McClanahan has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 1.97 ERA ranks second, 1.125 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 11th.

McClanahan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays May. 24 7.0 4 1 1 7 0 vs. Brewers May. 19 7.0 6 0 0 7 1 at Yankees May. 13 4.0 5 4 4 3 4 at Orioles May. 8 6.0 4 0 0 7 4 vs. Pirates May. 3 6.0 5 1 1 9 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Shane McClanahan's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Franco Stats

Franco has 64 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He's slashed .298/.360/.484 on the year.

Franco will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .350 with two triples, five walks and six RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers May. 28 2-for-5 2 0 2 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 26 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 25 1-for-2 2 0 0 3 2

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 26 walks and 30 RBI (54 total hits).

He has a slash line of .320/.420/.598 so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 28 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Dodgers May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 26 3-for-4 2 1 2 8 vs. Blue Jays May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Yandy Díaz or other Rays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 55 hits with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs, 13 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .285/.335/.383 slash line so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 55 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 30 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .270/.366/.422 slash line on the year.

Swanson brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays May. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds May. 27 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Reds May. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson or other Cubs players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.