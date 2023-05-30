The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.484) thanks to 24 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Franco will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 during his last outings.

Franco has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this year (39 of 54), with multiple hits 19 times (35.2%).

He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 54), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has picked up an RBI in 38.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 26 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .322 AVG .293 .379 OBP .354 .609 SLG .466 17 XBH 4 4 HR 3 14 RBI 10 15/7 K/BB 9/5 6 SB 5 Home Away 32 GP 22 24 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 12 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%) 18 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 4 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 14 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

