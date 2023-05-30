Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.484) thanks to 24 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- Franco will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 during his last outings.
- Franco has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this year (39 of 54), with multiple hits 19 times (35.2%).
- He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 54), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has picked up an RBI in 38.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 26 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.322
|AVG
|.293
|.379
|OBP
|.354
|.609
|SLG
|.466
|17
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|15/7
|K/BB
|9/5
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|22
|24 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|12 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (31.8%)
|18 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|4 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|14 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (31.8%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- Hendricks (0-1) gets the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
