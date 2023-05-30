Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz and his .684 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.420) and total hits (54) this season.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is second in slugging.
- In 69.6% of his 46 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 26.1% of his games in 2023 (12 of 46), and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 18 games this year (39.1%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (13.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 46 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.312
|AVG
|.327
|.407
|OBP
|.459
|.545
|SLG
|.633
|8
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|8
|15/11
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|19
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (73.7%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (57.9%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (26.3%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (31.6%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.23).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- Hendricks (0-1) gets the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.