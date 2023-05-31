Christian Bethancourt -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on May 31 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt is hitting .256 with nine doubles, seven home runs and five walks.
  • Bethancourt has gotten at least one hit in 62.9% of his games this season (22 of 35), with more than one hit seven times (20.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (28.6%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (11.4%).
  • In 16 of 35 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 9
.234 AVG .219
.280 OBP .257
.511 SLG .531
7 XBH 4
3 HR 3
8 RBI 6
15/3 K/BB 8/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 15
13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%)
6 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%)
12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 2.77 ERA ranks 10th, 1.108 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.