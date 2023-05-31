Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Harold Ramirez (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 10 walks while hitting .294.
- Ramirez has had a hit in 28 of 43 games this year (65.1%), including multiple hits 14 times (32.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (18.6%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Ramirez has had at least one RBI in 37.2% of his games this year (16 of 43), with two or more RBI six times (14.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 19 games this season (44.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.351
|AVG
|.268
|.422
|OBP
|.302
|.737
|SLG
|.341
|11
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|1
|17/6
|K/BB
|5/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|16
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (37.5%)
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.17).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- Steele (6-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander went 3 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.77 ERA ranks 10th, 1.108 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
