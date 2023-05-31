Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Isaac Paredes, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, May 31 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has 10 doubles, eight home runs and 11 walks while batting .275.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- In 59.2% of his 49 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 14.3% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Paredes has an RBI in 20 of 49 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (40.8%), including seven multi-run games (14.3%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.250
|AVG
|.259
|.348
|OBP
|.286
|.383
|SLG
|.463
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|9
|8/6
|K/BB
|15/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|22
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (36.4%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (40.9%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.17 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Steele (6-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.77), 22nd in WHIP (1.108), and 46th in K/9 (7.9) among pitchers who qualify.
