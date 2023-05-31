Isaac Paredes, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, May 31 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has 10 doubles, eight home runs and 11 walks while batting .275.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

In 59.2% of his 49 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 14.3% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Paredes has an RBI in 20 of 49 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (40.8%), including seven multi-run games (14.3%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .250 AVG .259 .348 OBP .286 .383 SLG .463 4 XBH 7 2 HR 2 12 RBI 9 8/6 K/BB 15/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 22 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (36.4%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

