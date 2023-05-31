Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Manuel Margot (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .244.
- In 60.0% of his 40 games this season, Margot has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 40 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Margot has driven in a run in 13 games this season (32.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 32.5% of his games this year (13 of 40), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|11
|.188
|AVG
|.333
|.291
|OBP
|.378
|.354
|SLG
|.385
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|9/6
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|17
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (76.5%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.17).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.77 ERA ranks 10th, 1.108 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
