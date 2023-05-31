Randy Arozarena, with a slugging percentage of .345 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, May 31 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .297.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
  • In 68.5% of his games this season (37 of 54), Arozarena has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (31.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in 18.5% of his games in 2023 (10 of 54), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arozarena has had an RBI in 23 games this year (42.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (14.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 51.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.0%.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 15
.316 AVG .322
.407 OBP .375
.618 SLG .508
10 XBH 5
6 HR 3
21 RBI 9
18/8 K/BB 19/5
2 SB 1
Home Away
30 GP 24
21 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (66.7%)
7 (23.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (41.7%)
16 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (50.0%)
7 (23.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%)
13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Steele (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.77 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.77 ERA ranks 10th, 1.108 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 46th.
