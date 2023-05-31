As they try for the series sweep on Wednesday, May 31, Justin Steele will take the hill for the Chicago Cubs (24-30) as they match up against the Tampa Bay Rays (39-18), who will answer with Zach Eflin. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Rays (-140).

Rays vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Rays vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 35, or 71.4%, of the 49 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 30-7 (81.1%).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Rays were favored on the moneyline in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Cubs have won in 11, or 44%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cubs have a mark of 8-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -225 - 1st

