The Chicago Cubs (24-30) will try to sweep a three-game series versus the Tampa Bay Rays (39-18), at 2:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (7-1, 3.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Justin Steele (6-2, 2.77 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Rays vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (7-1, 3.17 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (6-2, 2.77 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays will hand the ball to Eflin (7-1) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 29-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 3.17 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .236.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Eflin has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

The Cubs will send Steele (6-2) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.77, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.

Steele has eight quality starts this season.

Steele is looking to collect his 11th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

The 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.77), 22nd in WHIP (1.108), and 46th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.