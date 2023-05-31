Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is hitting .248 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- Walls has picked up a hit in 22 of 39 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a long ball in six games this year (15.4%), homering in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- Walls has had an RBI in 12 games this season (30.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 51.3% of his games this season (20 of 39), with two or more runs six times (15.4%).
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.184
|AVG
|.326
|.326
|OBP
|.392
|.289
|SLG
|.739
|2
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|2
|RBI
|10
|9/7
|K/BB
|12/5
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|19
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (63.2%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (21.1%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (57.9%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (26.3%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (47.4%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.77), 22nd in WHIP (1.108), and 46th in K/9 (7.9).
