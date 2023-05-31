The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls is hitting .248 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.
  • Walls has picked up a hit in 22 of 39 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has hit a long ball in six games this year (15.4%), homering in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Walls has had an RBI in 12 games this season (30.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 51.3% of his games this season (20 of 39), with two or more runs six times (15.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
.184 AVG .326
.326 OBP .392
.289 SLG .739
2 XBH 8
1 HR 5
2 RBI 10
9/7 K/BB 12/5
2 SB 4
Home Away
20 GP 19
10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (21.1%)
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (57.9%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (26.3%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (47.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.77), 22nd in WHIP (1.108), and 46th in K/9 (7.9).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.