The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is hitting .248 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Walls has picked up a hit in 22 of 39 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a long ball in six games this year (15.4%), homering in 4.7% of his plate appearances.

Walls has had an RBI in 12 games this season (30.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 51.3% of his games this season (20 of 39), with two or more runs six times (15.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .184 AVG .326 .326 OBP .392 .289 SLG .739 2 XBH 8 1 HR 5 2 RBI 10 9/7 K/BB 12/5 2 SB 4 Home Away 20 GP 19 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (21.1%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (57.9%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (26.3%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (47.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings