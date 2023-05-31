Wander Franco and his .444 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (82 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago Cubs and Justin Steele on May 31 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

  • Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.482) thanks to 24 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.
  • Franco is batting .400 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
  • In 72.7% of his games this year (40 of 55), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (34.5%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 12.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Franco has driven in a run in 21 games this year (38.2%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 26 of 55 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 14
.322 AVG .293
.379 OBP .354
.609 SLG .466
17 XBH 4
4 HR 3
14 RBI 10
15/7 K/BB 9/5
6 SB 5
Home Away
32 GP 23
24 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%)
12 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%)
18 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%)
4 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%)
14 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (30.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.77), 22nd in WHIP (1.108), and 46th in K/9 (7.9) among pitchers who qualify.
