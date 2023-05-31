Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wander Franco and his .444 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (82 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago Cubs and Justin Steele on May 31 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.482) thanks to 24 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.
- Franco is batting .400 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 72.7% of his games this year (40 of 55), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (34.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In 12.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has driven in a run in 21 games this year (38.2%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 26 of 55 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.322
|AVG
|.293
|.379
|OBP
|.354
|.609
|SLG
|.466
|17
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|15/7
|K/BB
|9/5
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|23
|24 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (69.6%)
|12 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|18 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (34.8%)
|4 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|14 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (30.4%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.77), 22nd in WHIP (1.108), and 46th in K/9 (7.9) among pitchers who qualify.
