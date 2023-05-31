Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Yandy Diaz (.684 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Cubs Player Props
|Rays vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Cubs Odds
|Rays vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Cubs
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 54 hits and an OBP of .420, both of which rank first among Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 32 of 46 games this year (69.6%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (34.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (26.1%), homering in 6% of his plate appearances.
- Diaz has driven home a run in 18 games this year (39.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored at least once 25 times this season (54.3%), including nine games with multiple runs (19.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.312
|AVG
|.327
|.407
|OBP
|.459
|.545
|SLG
|.633
|8
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|8
|15/11
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|19
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (73.7%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (57.9%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (26.3%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (31.6%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.17 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.77), 22nd in WHIP (1.108), and 46th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.