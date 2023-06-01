MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Thursday, June 1
The Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros take the field in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB slate today.
Searching for live coverage of MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Toronto Blue Jays (29-27) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (29-26)
The Brewers will take to the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Thursday at 1:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.329 AVG, 11 HR, 38 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.251 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TOR Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-197
|+167
|8.5
The New York Mets (29-27) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (25-30)
The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at Citi Field against the Mets on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.238 AVG, 20 HR, 46 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.265 AVG, 6 HR, 37 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYM Moneyline
|PHI Moneyline
|Total
|-174
|+148
|8.5
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
The Miami Marlins (29-27) host the San Diego Padres (25-30)
The Padres will hit the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Jorge Soler (.248 AVG, 17 HR, 35 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.263 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SD Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|+101
|8
The Arizona Diamondbacks (33-23) play the Colorado Rockies (24-33)
The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.295 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Elias Díaz (.321 AVG, 6 HR, 27 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ARI Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-171
|+146
|9.5
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
The Boston Red Sox (28-27) host the Cincinnati Reds (26-29)
The Reds will take to the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.317 AVG, 7 HR, 31 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.282 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BOS Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-162
|+139
|9
The Minnesota Twins (29-27) host the Cleveland Guardians (25-30)
The Guardians will hit the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.221 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.277 AVG, 6 HR, 29 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIN Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-139
|+119
|8
The Houston Astros (32-23) take on the Los Angeles Angels (30-27)
The Angels hope to get a road victory at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.278 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.269 AVG, 15 HR, 38 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|HOU Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-226
|+186
|8.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.