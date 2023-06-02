Brandon Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, June 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is batting .210 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.
  • Lowe has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 48 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.7% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in nine games this season (18.8%), homering in 4.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • Lowe has had an RBI in 15 games this year (31.3%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (20.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 17 games this season (35.4%), including six multi-run games (12.5%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 13
.203 AVG .180
.319 OBP .255
.542 SLG .300
8 XBH 3
6 HR 1
16 RBI 5
24/10 K/BB 14/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 24
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.65).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Whitlock (2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
