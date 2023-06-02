Brandon Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, June 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .210 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 48 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.7% of those games.

He has hit a home run in nine games this season (18.8%), homering in 4.7% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has had an RBI in 15 games this year (31.3%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (20.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 games this season (35.4%), including six multi-run games (12.5%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 13 .203 AVG .180 .319 OBP .255 .542 SLG .300 8 XBH 3 6 HR 1 16 RBI 5 24/10 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 24 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

