Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Brandon Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, June 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .210 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 48 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.7% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in nine games this season (18.8%), homering in 4.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has had an RBI in 15 games this year (31.3%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (20.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (35.4%), including six multi-run games (12.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|.203
|AVG
|.180
|.319
|OBP
|.255
|.542
|SLG
|.300
|8
|XBH
|3
|6
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|5
|24/10
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.7%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.65).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Whitlock (2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.