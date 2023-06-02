If you live and breathe college baseball, missing a game just isn't an option. We're here to help you ensure that doesn't happen. The list below tells you how to watch or live stream every NCAA baseball game that's airing on Fubo on Friday, June 2, so you don't need to worry about missing a single pitch.

Watch even more College Baseball games with ESPN+!

College Baseball Games Streaming Live Today

Watch Ball State at Kentucky Baseball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Texas Tech vs Connecticut Baseball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NC State vs Campbell Baseball

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Tulane at LSU Baseball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Charlotte vs Tennessee Baseball

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch North Carolina vs Iowa Baseball

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Oklahoma vs East Carolina Baseball

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Eastern Illinois at Vanderbilt Baseball

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Arizona vs TCU Baseball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Cal State Fullerton vs Texas A&M Baseball

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with all the College Baseball action all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Every team's path to the College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday, May 29 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from June 2-5, followed by Super Regionals from June 9-12, and culminates with the College World Series from June 16-26, taking place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.