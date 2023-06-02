Jose Siri -- with a slugging percentage of .706 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on June 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Cubs.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has four doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and nine walks while batting .245.

Siri has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this year (21 of 32), with more than one hit five times (15.6%).

He has gone deep in 31.3% of his games this season, and 8.5% of his plate appearances.

Siri has picked up an RBI in 46.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 21.9% of his games.

He has scored in 18 games this season (56.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 .219 AVG .190 .297 OBP .217 .438 SLG .429 3 XBH 3 2 HR 1 7 RBI 4 11/4 K/BB 9/1 3 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 13 13 (68.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (38.5%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (53.8%)

