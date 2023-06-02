Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe (.424 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .304 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 69.6% of his 46 games this season, with multiple hits in 32.6% of them.
- In 23.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22 games this year (47.8%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (17.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (47.8%), including six multi-run games (13.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|.255
|AVG
|.370
|.309
|OBP
|.431
|.490
|SLG
|.717
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|11
|15/4
|K/BB
|9/5
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (73.9%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (39.1%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (65.2%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (34.8%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (52.2%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The Red Sox will send Whitlock (2-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.