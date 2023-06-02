Luke Raley and his .433 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (90 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox and Garrett Whitlock on June 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .244 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

In 48.8% of his games this season (21 of 43), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (18.6%) he recorded at least two.

In 18.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7% of his trips to the dish.

In 12 games this year (27.9%), Raley has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (14.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 15 games this year (34.9%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .175 AVG .341 .250 OBP .388 .350 SLG .841 5 XBH 8 1 HR 7 4 RBI 13 17/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 20 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (55.0%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings