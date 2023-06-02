Luke Raley and his .433 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (90 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox and Garrett Whitlock on June 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley is batting .244 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
  • In 48.8% of his games this season (21 of 43), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (18.6%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 18.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 12 games this year (27.9%), Raley has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (14.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 15 games this year (34.9%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
.175 AVG .341
.250 OBP .388
.350 SLG .841
5 XBH 8
1 HR 7
4 RBI 13
17/2 K/BB 14/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 20
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (55.0%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Whitlock gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
