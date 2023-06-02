Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Friday, Randy Arozarena (batting .233 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cubs.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Read More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 30 walks while batting .297.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena has picked up a hit in 38 of 55 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena has driven home a run in 23 games this year (41.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 28 of 55 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.316
|AVG
|.322
|.407
|OBP
|.375
|.618
|SLG
|.508
|10
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|9
|18/8
|K/BB
|19/5
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|21 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (68.0%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (40.0%)
|16 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|13 (43.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (40.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.65).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Whitlock (2-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 5.14 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
