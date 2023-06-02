Rays vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (40-18) and the Boston Red Sox (29-27) matching up at Fenway Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 2.
The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow and the Red Sox will turn to Garrett Whitlock (2-2, 5.14 ERA).
Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rays have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.
- This season, the Rays have been favored 50 times and won 36, or 72%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 31-7, a 81.6% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 340 total runs this season.
- The Rays' 3.70 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 27
|Dodgers
|L 6-5
|Tyler Glasnow vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 28
|Dodgers
|W 11-10
|Josh Fleming vs Gavin Stone
|May 29
|@ Cubs
|L 1-0
|Taj Bradley vs Marcus Stroman
|May 30
|@ Cubs
|L 2-1
|Shane McClanahan vs Kyle Hendricks
|May 31
|@ Cubs
|W 4-3
|Zach Eflin vs Justin Steele
|June 2
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 3
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Tanner Houck
|June 3
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Taj Bradley vs TBA
|June 4
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Brayan Bello
|June 6
|Twins
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Louie Varland
|June 7
|Twins
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Pablo Lopez
