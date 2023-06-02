Friday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (40-18) and the Boston Red Sox (29-27) matching up at Fenway Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 2.

The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow and the Red Sox will turn to Garrett Whitlock (2-2, 5.14 ERA).

Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Rays vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

This season, the Rays have been favored 50 times and won 36, or 72%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 31-7, a 81.6% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by bookmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 340 total runs this season.

The Rays' 3.70 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule