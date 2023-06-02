The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco will hit the field against the Boston Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida on Friday at 7:10 PM ET in the first game of a four-game series at Fenway Park.

Rays vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays average 1.8 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 103 home runs in total.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .486 slugging percentage this season, racking up 213 extra-base hits.

The Rays' .268 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.9 runs per game (340 total).

The Rays are the top team in baseball this season with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 11th in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.

Tampa Bay's 3.70 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.216).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Glasnow (0-0) gets the start for the Rays, his second of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Dodgers L 6-5 Home Tyler Glasnow Clayton Kershaw 5/28/2023 Dodgers W 11-10 Home Josh Fleming Gavin Stone 5/29/2023 Cubs L 1-0 Away Taj Bradley Marcus Stroman 5/30/2023 Cubs L 2-1 Away Shane McClanahan Kyle Hendricks 5/31/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Away Zach Eflin Justin Steele 6/2/2023 Red Sox - Away Tyler Glasnow Garrett Whitlock 6/3/2023 Red Sox - Away Josh Fleming Tanner Houck 6/3/2023 Red Sox - Away Taj Bradley - 6/4/2023 Red Sox - Away Taj Bradley Brayan Bello 6/6/2023 Twins - Home Shane McClanahan Louie Varland 6/7/2023 Twins - Home Zach Eflin Pablo Lopez

