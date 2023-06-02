The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Wander Franco and others in this matchup.

Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Glasnow Stats

Tyler Glasnow heads to the mound for the Rays to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers May. 27 4.1 5 3 3 8 1

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Franco Stats

Franco has 65 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 21 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He has a slash line of .298/.362/.482 so far this season.

Franco will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .368 with two triples, six walks and six RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Cubs May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers May. 28 2-for-5 2 0 2 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 26 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 1

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 54 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 30 runs.

He has a slash line of .310/.410/.580 on the season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs May. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 28 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Dodgers May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 26 3-for-4 2 1 2 8

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has collected 53 hits with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 48 runs.

He's slashing .252/.296/.510 so far this year.

Devers has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .286 with three doubles, two walks and four RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds Jun. 1 2-for-3 1 0 1 4 vs. Reds May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Reds May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 at Diamondbacks May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

