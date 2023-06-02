Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Friday, Taylor Walls (.297 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls has six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks while batting .244.
- Walls has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 40 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has homered in six games this season (15.0%), homering in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Walls has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this season (12 of 40), with more than one RBI three times (7.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 52.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.184
|AVG
|.326
|.326
|OBP
|.392
|.289
|SLG
|.739
|2
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|2
|RBI
|10
|9/7
|K/BB
|12/5
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (60.0%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (25.0%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (45.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.65 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
- Whitlock (2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 5.14 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.