On Friday, Taylor Walls (.297 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls has six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks while batting .244.

Walls has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 40 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has homered in six games this season (15.0%), homering in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.

Walls has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this season (12 of 40), with more than one RBI three times (7.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 52.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.0%.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .184 AVG .326 .326 OBP .392 .289 SLG .739 2 XBH 8 1 HR 5 2 RBI 10 9/7 K/BB 12/5 2 SB 4 Home Away 20 GP 20 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (60.0%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (45.0%)

