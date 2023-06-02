On Friday, Taylor Walls (.297 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls has six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks while batting .244.
  • Walls has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 40 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has homered in six games this season (15.0%), homering in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • Walls has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this season (12 of 40), with more than one RBI three times (7.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 52.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
.184 AVG .326
.326 OBP .392
.289 SLG .739
2 XBH 8
1 HR 5
2 RBI 10
9/7 K/BB 12/5
2 SB 4
Home Away
20 GP 20
10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%)
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (60.0%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (45.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.65 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Whitlock (2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed a 5.14 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.