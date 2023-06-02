The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Fenway Park

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .482, fueled by 24 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 15th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Franco is batting .400 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Franco has gotten a hit in 40 of 55 games this season (72.7%), including 19 multi-hit games (34.5%).

He has homered in 12.7% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Franco has driven home a run in 21 games this year (38.2%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 26 times this season (47.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (14.5%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .322 AVG .293 .379 OBP .354 .609 SLG .466 17 XBH 4 4 HR 3 14 RBI 10 15/7 K/BB 9/5 6 SB 5 Home Away 32 GP 23 24 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%) 12 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 18 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%) 4 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 14 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (30.4%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings