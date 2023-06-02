The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Wander Franco At The Plate

  • Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .482, fueled by 24 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 15th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
  • Franco is batting .400 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Franco has gotten a hit in 40 of 55 games this season (72.7%), including 19 multi-hit games (34.5%).
  • He has homered in 12.7% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Franco has driven home a run in 21 games this year (38.2%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 26 times this season (47.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (14.5%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 14
.322 AVG .293
.379 OBP .354
.609 SLG .466
17 XBH 4
4 HR 3
14 RBI 10
15/7 K/BB 9/5
6 SB 5
Home Away
32 GP 23
24 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%)
12 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%)
18 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%)
4 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%)
14 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (30.4%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Whitlock (2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
