The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz and his .641 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Cubs.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 54 hits and an OBP of .410 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 32 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has hit a home run in 25.5% of his games in 2023 (12 of 47), and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has driven home a run in 18 games this year (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 25 of 47 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .312 AVG .327 .407 OBP .459 .545 SLG .633 8 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 8 15/11 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 20 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%) 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (55.0%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings