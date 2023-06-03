Brandon Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, June 3 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is batting .210 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.
  • Lowe has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 48 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.
  • In nine games this season, he has gone deep (18.8%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • Lowe has driven home a run in 15 games this year (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 20.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 17 times this season (35.4%), including six games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 13
.203 AVG .180
.319 OBP .255
.542 SLG .300
8 XBH 3
6 HR 1
16 RBI 5
24/10 K/BB 14/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 24
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.65 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Whitlock (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.14 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 5.14 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing batters.
