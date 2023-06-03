Brandon Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, June 3 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .210 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 48 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.

In nine games this season, he has gone deep (18.8%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).

Lowe has driven home a run in 15 games this year (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 20.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (35.4%), including six games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 13 .203 AVG .180 .319 OBP .255 .542 SLG .300 8 XBH 3 6 HR 1 16 RBI 5 24/10 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 24 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

