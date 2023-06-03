Christian Bethancourt -- batting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on June 3 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

TV Channel: NESN

Bethancourt has nine doubles, seven home runs and five walks while hitting .248.

Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 36 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has gone deep in seven games this season (19.4%), homering in 5.5% of his plate appearances.

Bethancourt has had an RBI in 10 games this year (27.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44.4% of his games this year (16 of 36), with two or more runs four times (11.1%).

Home Away 14 GP 9 .234 AVG .219 .280 OBP .257 .511 SLG .531 7 XBH 4 3 HR 3 8 RBI 6 15/3 K/BB 8/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 16 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%) 12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

