Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Christian Bethancourt -- batting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on June 3 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has nine doubles, seven home runs and five walks while hitting .248.
- Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 36 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has gone deep in seven games this season (19.4%), homering in 5.5% of his plate appearances.
- Bethancourt has had an RBI in 10 games this year (27.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44.4% of his games this year (16 of 36), with two or more runs four times (11.1%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|.234
|AVG
|.219
|.280
|OBP
|.257
|.511
|SLG
|.531
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|6
|15/3
|K/BB
|8/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (56.3%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.3%)
|12 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (18.8%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (18.8%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.65 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Whitlock (2-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
