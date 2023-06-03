Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Red Sox Player Props
|Rays vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Red Sox
|Rays vs Red Sox Odds
|Rays vs Red Sox Prediction
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 10 walks while hitting .288.
- Ramirez has recorded a hit in 28 of 44 games this season (63.6%), including 14 multi-hit games (31.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this season (36.4%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (13.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 19 games this year (43.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.351
|AVG
|.268
|.422
|OBP
|.302
|.737
|SLG
|.341
|11
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|1
|17/6
|K/BB
|5/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|17
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (70.6%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (35.3%)
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (23.5%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 77 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Whitlock makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.