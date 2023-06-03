After the second round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 34th at E.

Looking to place a wager on Matthew Fitzpatrick at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Matthew Fitzpatrick Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Fitzpatrick has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in five of his last 16 rounds played.

Fitzpatrick has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

In his past five tournaments, Fitzpatrick has one win and two top-10 finishes.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five appearances.

Fitzpatrick has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 16 -7 269 2 16 3 7 $10.1M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

In Fitzpatrick's previous five appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 35th.

Fitzpatrick has made the cut three times in his previous five entries in this event.

Fitzpatrick finished 34th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

At 7,571 yards, Muirfield Village GC is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,301 yards.

Fitzpatrick will take to the 7,571-yard course this week at Muirfield Village GC after having played courses with an average length of 7,339 yards in the past year.

Fitzpatrick's Last Time Out

Fitzpatrick was good on the eight par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, averaging par to finish in the 75th percentile of competitors.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship ranked in the 37th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.18).

Fitzpatrick was better than 35% of the competitors at the PGA Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

Fitzpatrick recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Fitzpatrick carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.8).

Fitzpatrick did not card a birdie or better on any of the 24 par-4s at the PGA Championship. The field average was 4.5.

At that last tournament, Fitzpatrick's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 9.7).

Fitzpatrick finished the PGA Championship registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 1.3 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the PGA Championship, Fitzpatrick carded the same amount of bogeys or worse (one) as the field's average.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Fitzpatrick Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Fitzpatrick's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.