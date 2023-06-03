Saturday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (40-18) against the Boston Red Sox (29-27) at Fenway Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on June 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock (2-2) to the mound, while Trevor Kelley (0-1) will take the ball for the Rays.

Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Rays vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Rays have a 2-2-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in four of those games).

The Rays have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win three times (50%) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has a win-loss record of 1-3 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Tampa Bay is No. 2 in the majors, scoring 5.9 runs per game (340 total runs).

The Rays have the sixth-best ERA (3.70) in the majors this season.

Rays Schedule