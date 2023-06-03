How to Watch the Rays vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
Trevor Kelley will be on the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays when they take on Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
Rays vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- No team in MLB has hit more homers than the Rays, who have connected on 103 this season.
- Fueled by 213 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .486 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rays rank second in MLB with a .268 team batting average.
- Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 340.
- The Rays have the best on-base percentage (.343) in baseball this year.
- The Rays rank 11th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.
- Tampa Bay averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Tampa Bay pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.70 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.
- Rays pitchers have a 1.216 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kelley will get the start for the Rays, his third of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen against the Chicago Cubs while allowing two hits.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-5
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/28/2023
|Dodgers
|W 11-10
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Gavin Stone
|5/29/2023
|Cubs
|L 1-0
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Marcus Stroman
|5/30/2023
|Cubs
|L 2-1
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Kyle Hendricks
|5/31/2023
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Justin Steele
|6/3/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Trevor Kelley
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/3/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|-
|6/4/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Tanner Houck
|6/5/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Brayan Bello
|6/6/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Louie Varland
|6/7/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Pablo Lopez
