On Saturday, June 3 at 1:10 PM ET, Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (29-27) host Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (40-18) in the series opener at Fenway Park.

The Rays have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Red Sox (-120). The total for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Garrett Whitlock - BOS (2-2, 5.14 ERA) vs Trevor Kelley - TB (0-1, 4.91 ERA)

Rays vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 12, or 54.5%, of the 22 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Red Sox have a record of 11-8 (57.9%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox went 2-3 across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to go over the run total three times.

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

This season, the Rays have been victorious one time in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Rays as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -225 - 1st

