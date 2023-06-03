Wander Franco is one of the players with prop bets available when the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays square off at Fenway Park on Saturday (at 1:10 PM ET).

Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Franco Stats

Franco has 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 21 walks and 30 RBI (65 total hits). He's also stolen 20 bases.

He has a slash line of .298/.362/.482 so far this year.

Franco has recorded at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .368 with two triples, six walks and six RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Cubs May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers May. 28 2-for-5 2 0 2 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 26 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 1

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 54 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 26 walks and 30 RBI.

He's slashed .310/.410/.580 on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs May. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 28 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Dodgers May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 26 3-for-4 2 1 2 8

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Garrett Whitlock Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Whitlock Stats

The Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock (2-2) will make his fifth start of the season.

Whitlock Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks May. 27 5.0 3 1 1 4 0 at Brewers Apr. 22 4.0 8 5 5 1 1 vs. Angels Apr. 16 7.0 3 1 1 5 2 at Rays Apr. 11 5.0 8 5 5 5 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 53 hits with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 48 runs.

He has a slash line of .252/.296/.510 on the year.

Devers has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with three doubles, two walks and four RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds Jun. 1 2-for-3 1 0 1 4 vs. Reds May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Reds May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 at Diamondbacks May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

