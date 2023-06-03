The Boston Red Sox (29-27) and Tampa Bay Rays (40-18) square off on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET, beginning a four-game series at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will look to Garrett Whitlock (2-2) versus the Rays and Trevor Kelley (0-1).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Whitlock - BOS (2-2, 5.14 ERA) vs Kelley - TB (0-1, 4.91 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Kelley

The Rays are sending Kelley (0-1) to make his third start of the season.

The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs while giving up two hits.

In eight appearances this season, he has put up a 4.91 ERA and averages 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .256 against him.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Garrett Whitlock

Whitlock (2-2) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in five innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, a 5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.190 in four games this season.

Garrett Whitlock vs. Rays

The Rays have scored 340 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB. They have 524 hits, third in baseball, with 103 home runs (first in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Rays one time this season, allowing them to go 8-for-21 with a double, three home runs and five RBI in five innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.