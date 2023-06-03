Sung-Jae Im is in 14th place, with a score of -3, heading into the final round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC.

Sung-Jae Im Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Im has shot below par eight times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in four of his last 15 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Im has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Im has earned two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes in his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Im finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 18 -9 273 0 22 4 10 $12M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

In Im's past five appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 two times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 27th.

Im has three made cuts in his past five appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Im played this event was in 2023, and he finished 14th.

The par-72 course measures 7,571 yards this week, 270 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Courses that Im has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,331 yards, 240 yards shorter than the 7,571-yard Muirfield Village GC this week.

Im's Last Time Out

Im shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the fourth percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 88th percentile on par 4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, averaging 3.96 strokes on those 24 holes.

Im was better than only 10% of the field at the Charles Schwab Challenge on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.80.

Im fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Im had four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.7).

Im had fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 5.7 on the 24 par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

At that last tournament, Im carded a bogey or worse on two of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 7.2).

Im finished the Charles Schwab Challenge with a birdie or better on one of four par-5s, worse than the field's average, 1.9.

On the four par-5s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Im recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.7).

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Im Odds to Win: +5000

All statistics in this article reflect Im's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

