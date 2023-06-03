Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Saturday, Taylor Walls (batting .133 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Red Sox Player Props
|Rays vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Red Sox
|Rays vs Red Sox Odds
|Rays vs Red Sox Prediction
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls has six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .244.
- Walls has gotten a hit in 22 of 40 games this year (55.0%), with at least two hits on five occasions (12.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.0% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this season (30.0%), Walls has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 52.5% of his games this season (21 of 40), with two or more runs six times (15.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.184
|AVG
|.326
|.326
|OBP
|.392
|.289
|SLG
|.739
|2
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|2
|RBI
|10
|9/7
|K/BB
|12/5
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (60.0%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (25.0%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (45.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Whitlock gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.14, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.