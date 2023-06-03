Saturday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (31-27) and Cleveland Guardians (25-32) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on June 3.

The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.94 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Logan Allen (2-2, 2.72 ERA).

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have a record of 4-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 35 times and won 24, or 68.6%, of those games.

This season Minnesota has won 17 of its 26 games, or 65.4%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota ranks 13th in the majors with 264 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.42).

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Guardians' ATS record is 6-2-0 over their last 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in eight of those games).

The Guardians have come away with 10 wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Cleveland has won seven of 14 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cleveland is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.6 runs per game (206 total).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.89 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 29 @ Astros W 7-5 Sonny Gray vs J.P. France May 30 @ Astros L 5-1 Joe Ryan vs Brandon Bielak May 31 @ Astros W 8-2 Louie Varland vs Hunter Brown June 1 Guardians W 7-6 Pablo Lopez vs Tanner Bibee June 2 Guardians W 1-0 Bailey Ober vs Aaron Civale June 3 Guardians - Sonny Gray vs Logan Allen June 4 Guardians - Joe Ryan vs Triston McKenzie June 6 @ Rays - Louie Varland vs Shane McClanahan June 7 @ Rays - Pablo Lopez vs Zach Eflin June 8 @ Rays - Bailey Ober vs Tyler Glasnow June 9 @ Blue Jays - Sonny Gray vs Yusei Kikuchi

Guardians Schedule