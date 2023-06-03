On Saturday, Wander Franco (batting .368 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .482, fueled by 24 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Franco enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .400.

In 40 of 55 games this year (72.7%) Franco has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (34.5%).

Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (12.7%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has driven in a run in 21 games this year (38.2%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 26 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .322 AVG .293 .379 OBP .354 .609 SLG .466 17 XBH 4 4 HR 3 14 RBI 10 15/7 K/BB 9/5 6 SB 5 Home Away 32 GP 23 24 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%) 12 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 18 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%) 4 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 14 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (30.4%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings